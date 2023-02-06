Christophe Bariou and Nadine Lustre during a trek in the southern part of Palawan. Instagram: @cbariou

MANILA — Christophe Bariou, the non-showbiz boyfriend of screen superstar Nadine Lustre, appears to be slowly opening up about their relationship, as he shared Sunday photos of their recent getaway together.

The French-Filipino businessman posted the images on his public Instagram page, with a personal caption detailing his adventure with Lustre in the southern part of Palawan.

Among the photos Bariou posted were of him and Lustre on a cliffside with a picturesque view, and of the actress seated near a pond.

In his caption, he gave a description of the sights he showed Lustre.

"I was excited to share with @nadine one of my favorites spots. Did a roadtrip with her of the full southern loop Palawan, the most untouched and adventurous part of Palawan, stopping by waterfalls (some of em still managed by the tribes) and getting amazing cliffside views here and there," Bariou wrote.

"It's quite the beaten path as tourists tend to only focus on the north side (El Nido) but the south for me is far more interesting and raw. A place from which you can still get this rare feeling today of discovering a new spot on your own. Plus people are extra friendly and proud to show you around their unspoiled paradise."

Addressing his followers, Bariou added: "If you're looking to get lost and find yourself, this is the place."

Bariou and Lustre first met in July 2021 in Siargao, where the businessman runs a resort and where the actress has a residence. At the time, Bariou was not aware of Lustre's background as a TV and music star.

By January 2022, Lustre shared her first Instagram post showing her with Bariou. Since then, the two have gradually opened up about their relationship, with Bariou, like his girlfriend, posting glimpses of their travels as a couple.

