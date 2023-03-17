Photo from Star Magic

MANILA – It took him almost a week to pull off a surprise but it was all worth it for actor Seth Fedelin.

Fedelin made sure that he will be taking Diaz to the upcoming Star Magical Prom on March 30 after asking for her out last March 12.

In a simple yet well-planned “promposal,” the young actor asked Diaz to dinner in Dasmarinas, Cavite -- without the actress knowing his real motive.

“Simple lang naman ito and gusto ko lang gawing nakakakilig. Bagets-style. Ayoko ng masyadong engrande. Simple lang naman si Chin e,” he said at the start of the clip uploaded by Star Magic.

Fedelin, who was extremely nervous throughout his surprise, admitted that he planned everything including picking the flowers and buying fireworks.

“Espesyal siya kaya gawin nating espesyal ito,” he continued.

When Diaz arrived, she was baffled why the actor blindfolded her but nonetheless agreed to what Fedelin told her to do.

Upon removing her blindfold, the actress was surprised to see what her on-screen partner prepared for her.

The young actress gladly said yes to be Fedelin’s date to the upcoming Star Magic prom event.

“Thank you. Obvious naman na plinano mo 'to. Nakikita ko 'yung nerbyos mo. First time magputi ni Seth. First time niya magsuot ng ganyan,” Diaz said.

“Ang alam ko lang talaga dinner lang talaga. 'Di ko naisip at all. Usually pag nag-aaya sila ng dinner, dinner talaga.”

FranSeth is set to star in the new project "Fractured" to be produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment and KreativDen for streaming on iWantTFC.

Currently, Diaz and Fedelin are part of the Kapamilya primetime series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo.

They first worked together as co-stars in the hit afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto” but in different loveteams.

The two Kapamilya stars will be joining the likes of Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, and “Drag You and Me’s” Andrea Brillantes in the Star Magical Prom.

Star Magic will also introduce its new up-and-coming artists at the showcase event that promises “a night of love, friendship, and magic.”

