MANILA — Kapamilya love team Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin will be doing another project together.

The two will star in the new project "Fractured" to be produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment and KreativDen for streaming on iWantTFC.

Also part of the cast are Jennica Garcia, Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, and Kaori Oinuma.

On Thursday, Dreamscape Entertainment uploaded snaps of the cast, writers and director taken from a story conference.

The project will be directed by Thop Nazareno and will be written by John Bedia and Lawrence Nicodemus.

Currently, Diaz, Fedelin and Garcia are part of the Kapamilya primetime series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo.

