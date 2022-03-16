Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA --Singer-songwriter Lian Kyla held an intimate concert for her first full-length album "Unang Hakbang" last week, highlights of which were featured in Star Magic's Inside News.



The Star Music artist serenaded the live audience with songs from "Unang Hakbang," which she wrote over the course of the pandemic.

The nine-track album illustrates "love in its many forms such as romantic love, love for friends and family, and most importantly, self-love."

Also part of mini concert were Lian's friends in the music industry like SAB and Athena Antiporda.

Members of P-pop group BINI also surprised her with their heartfelt messages.

Lian is the composer of BINI's single "Kapit Lang" and BGYO's song "Rocketman."

"Sobrang saya ko po at kabado but very fulfilling also as I released my first full-length album and very excited as well," she said of her album.

According to Lian, her inspiration in writing her music are her family, friends, fans and her personal experiences.



Prior to “Unang Hakbang,” Lian released a self-produced EP “Dream Maker” in October 2021.

Lian is the only daughter of Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.