MANILA — “He’s Into Her” dominated Twitter trends on Tuesday, as the hit series released the teaser for its second season.

The record-breaking, game-changing kilig series is coming back this SUMMER! 💙❤️

Ang story ng bearkada may happy ending...nga ba? 😮



Catch the FULL TRAILER PREMIERE this MARCH 19, 1PM! HOO-HAH! #TeaseIntoHerS2@iwanttfc @ABSCBN pic.twitter.com/927tHxaIev — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) March 15, 2022

The teaser shows the characters of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano exchange “I love you’s,” as they meet inside the campus.

“Ang story ng Bearkda may happy ending — nga ba?” the voiceover teases, indicating a conflict between Max (Mariano) and Deib (Pangilinan).

Within minutes after the teaser was released, “He’s Into Her” occupied the top four spots in the list of trending topics in the Philippines on Twitter.

In order, the following terms ranked first to fourth on Tuesdey night: #TeaseIntoHerS2, HIHS2 TeaserTrailer, #HesIntoHerSeason2, #DonBelle.

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May and spanned 10 episodes. The massive popularity of its debut season spurred the second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.

The series launched Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom, with a passionate fanbase dubbed “DonBelle.” The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”