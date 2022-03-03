Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan star in ‘Love Is Color Blind.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — Shortly after debuting on Netflix, the launching film of Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan as a pair ranked atop the streaming service’s trending lists in the Philippines, in the latest indication of the tandem’s “phenomenal” status.

“Love Is Color Blind” was released on Netflix March 1, Tuesday. By Wednesday night, the John Leo Garcia film became not only the No. 1 movie, but the overall No. 1 title on the platform in the Philippines.

As of Thursday afternoon, the romcom title retained the top spot in both categories, ranking ahead of international titles like “Birds of Prey,” “Vikings: Valhalla,” and “Restless.”

Outside the Philippines, “Love Is Color Blind” also made it to the list of top movies being streamed on Netflix in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

#LoveIsColorBlind, starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, is both the No. 1 movie and overall No. 1 title on Netflix in the Philippines today, March 3.

The film’s strong showing on the streaming giant comes on the heels of its successful digital run which started late last year.

Originally released in December via KTX.ph, the DonBelle starrer went on to become the highest grossing local film of 2021 and continued to sell tickets in early 2022, according to producer Star Cinema.

Mariano and Pangilinan’s prior offering as a tandem, the first season of “He’s Into Her,” similarly became a trending title on Netflix after its ABS-CBN release, at one point placing 1st in the country’s list of most streamed series.

The adaptation of the Maxine Lat books — which originally premiered in May 2021 on iWantTFC — is returning for a second season, thanks to its record-breaking premiere and sustained audience across 10 episodes. In fact, the series resumed filming in February.

In light of their consecutive successes as screen partners — which also span music and brands — Mariano and Pangilinan have since earned the moniker, the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team.”