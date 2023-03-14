MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Moira dela Torre is set to release a new album, she announced in a social media post over the weekend.

On Instagram, she posting snaps and clips of her inside a recording studio.

"Album coming reaaaaaaaaaal sooooooon," dela Torre simply captioned her post.

In the comment section of her post, the "hugot" singer-songwriter's followers expressed their excitement over her upcoming album.

Dela Torre's last album "Patawad" was released in 2020 under Star Music.

In 2021, the singer released singles "Pabilin" and "Pagitan," as well as "The Halfway Point," a documentary-concert film directed by dela Torre and Niq Ablao.

Just last January, dela Torre released "Ikaw at Sila," supposedly the first single from her upcoming album. The single includes familiar lyrics and melodies from her past hits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" — both compositions she made with former husband Jason Hernandez.

