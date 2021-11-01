Moira dela Torre releases 2 singles, concert film

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre has released two new singles "Pabilin" and "Pagitan."

"This is a duology, it's called 'Pagitan' and 'Pabilin.' Basically po kung dati ay nag-trilogy ako, ngayon po ay duology naman. One song from a child to a parent, then next song from the parent to the child," dela Torre explained in an interview on "Magandang Buhay."

Dela Torre wrote the songs with her husband Jason Fernandez.

The lyric videos of both "Pagitan" and "Pabilin" are now available on dela Torre's official YouTube page.

Aside from the new songs, dela Torre also released "The Halfway Point," a documentary-concert film directed by dela Torre and Niq Ablao.

"Here are the stories behind my songs and the lessons we learned along the way. Here's to regaining strength together at the halfway point. Thank you for walking with me," dela Torre wrote in the caption of the video.