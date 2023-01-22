Moira dela Torre performs 'ikaw at sila' on the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage. Screenshot.

MANILA – "At nakita kita sa tagpuan ng iba."

Moira dela Torre is living up to her moniker as the "hugot" hitmaker, as she debuted on "ASAP Natin 'To" a tune updating her past tunes that were co-written with her ex-partner Jason Hernandez.

Titled "ikaw at sila," the song is the first single from dela Torre's upcoming album, and includes familiar lyrics and melodies from her past hits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" — both compositions she made with Hernandez.

Dela Torre's talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment, in promoting the track, billed the track as a "unique" offering as she "took an existing song with so much significance and history in her life as an artist and as a person and gave it a heartbreaking twist that's sure to move everyone who are already aware of what happened between the ex-couple back in 2022."

Dela Torre and Hernandez confirmed their separation in May 2022, with the latter admitting he head been unfaithful to his wife.

Both "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" were personal compositions that marked milestones in the relationship of the former couple.

Watch dela Torre's performance of "ikaw at sila" below: