Jane de Leon asks for prayers as mom undergoes surgery

MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon asked for prayers for her mother who was set to undergo surgery on Monday.

In an Instagram post on Monday, de Leon said that her mother Marie got into an accident last Friday as she uploaded a snap of her mom at the hospital.

"It breaks my heart to see her in this situation. I'm doing my best to stay positive and make her smile even though she’s in pain," de Leon wrote.

"Also, sorry if I'm inactive. We are taking care of our mom. I want to thank all the people who helped us. Thank you @ellemendoza_ @paulpatrickjuan for accompanying me yesterday! Please pray for the success of our mom's surgery."

De Leon is coming off the success of the series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” which ended last month, February 11.

