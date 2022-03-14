How Bianca Gonzalez celebrated her 39th birthday

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez took to social media to share photos from her post-birthday dinner date with her husband, retired PBA player JC Intal.

"Birthday girl's wish granted!!!! Thank you mahal for my post-birthday date night," Gonzalez, who turned 39 last March 11, wrote in the caption.

Gonzalez and Intal have been married since 2014 and have two kids -- Lucia and Carmen.

According to Gonzalez, she spent her birthday last Friday working on the teen edition of "Pinoy Big Brother," which she hosts.

"Spent my birthday last Friday all day in the boondoks for work with my 'PBB' family. It was a productive day with lots of kwentuhan at tawanan pagka breaks lalo't walang signal. I finally got to open my phone before midnight and was overwhelmed to see all your messages and posts and tags!!!! My heart is filled with GRATITUDE and JOY and CONTENTMENT. Thank you to all of you who sent your well wishes!!!! I really felt the love,: she wrote.

"Best feeling to end the long day with getting to kiss and hug my sleeping husband and daughters when I got home," Gonzalez added.