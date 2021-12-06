Bianca Gonzalez, JC Intal mark 7th wedding anniversary

MANILA – Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal are celebrating their seventh years as a married couple.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya TV host paid tribute to her husband calling him the love of her life.

“Seven year SITCH. No one else I'd rather get bwisit with, and make bwisit, for the rest of my life than you @jcintal7,” she wrote. “To the love of my life and father of our children, happy 7th wedding anniversary mahal!!!!”

For her gift to Intal, Gonzalez arranged a trip for just the two of them.

Surprised with Gonzalez’s gesture, Intal thanked his wife saying this would be the first time they will travel together without their kids.

It was back in 2014 when Gonzalez and Intal tied the knot. They renewed their wedding vows when they marked their fifth anniversary as a married couple.

Since tying the knot, Gonzalez and Intal have welcomed two kids -- Lucia in 2015 and their second, Carmen, in October 2018.