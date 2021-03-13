Refrigerator, rosary? Gold Squad, Dimples Romana reveal birthday gifts to Andrea Brillantes

As she turned 18 on Friday, actress Andrea Brillantes is set to receive various gifts from her loved ones, including from fellow “Kadenang Ginto” stars, such as Dimples Romana, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri and on-screen partner Seth Fedelin.

In a video uploaded by talent agency Star Magic on YouTube, 18 people, whom Brillantes have worked with, served as her “18 treasures” and explained their symbolic gifts one by one.

Brillantes’ mother in the hit afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto, Romana, revealed she is sending the young actress a refrigerator for her new home and assured that she will also send specific items to put inside it.

“Ang regalo ko sa ‘yo ay ang aking walang sawang pagmamahal at suporta . . . At parating na ‘yung refrigerator for your beautiful home," Romana said in her video greeting.

"‘Wag kang mag-alala, ‘pag dumating diyan, nai-deliver na, i-text mo ako at ipapadala ko pa ang mga ilalagay natin sa loob. Alam na alam ko na kung ano ‘yung mga gusto mong nandyan sa loob ng refrigerator. I love you, Blythe. Happy 18th birthday, my love.”

Romana, also known as Daniela Mondragon in the series, gave a heartfelt message for her “Marga,” Brillantes’ character on the show, expressing how glad she was to witness Brillantes grow as an actress and young woman.

“Alam mo kung gaano kita kamahal. Bata ka palang magkasama na tayo. And I’m so glad na nakita ko yung growth mo not only as a person, as a young woman but also as an actress,” Romana told Blythe, Brillantes’ nickname.

Meanwhile, fellow Gold Squad member Diaz was giving Brillantes a rosary as she always sees the actress carrying one during their lock-in taping for the upcoming inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

“Kung bakit rosary, since magkatabi lang tayo ng room sa lockdown taping, nakikita ko minsan kapag nagkakasalubong tayo sa hallway, bago ka matulog meron kang suot suot na rosary," said Diaz, who also kiddingly called Brillantes her “girlfriend.”

“Naaalala ko rin dito sa rosary na ‘to ‘yung time na pupunta tayo ng San [Francisco] no’n tapos sobrang natakot tayo sa airplane kaya sabay tayo nagdasal. Dala dala mo pa ‘yung rosary mo. Nakahawak tayo sa rosary.”

Echarri, also part of the Gold Squad, prepared a container of wafer sticks which, according to him, is one of Brillantes’ go-to food.

“Alam ko sobrang gusto mo ‘to [wafer sticks] eh," said Echarri. "Kasi nag-lock in, lagi mong dala ‘to, lagi mong hinahanap ‘to sa iba’t ibang tao ‘pag nauubusan ka. Pero it’s okay, I got you one now. Para meron ka nang sarili mo.”

The last of the “18 treasures” was her love team Fedelin, who wished Brillantes success.

Fedelin gave extra effort for his present to Brillantes as he asked his father to help him cook one of the actress’ favorite dishes, estofado.

The young actor bared that Brillantes asked for a blender as a gift but he was not able to buy one yet since it will be purchased abroad and a bit pricey. Fedelin, however, assured he will get her one next time.

“Siyempre dahil [18th birthday] mo, gusto kong gawing special ito, Ali. Gusto kitang bigyan ng isang bagay na hinding hindi mo makakalimutan, maliit man o malaki. Tandang tanda ko Ali ang hinihiling mo sa ‘kin sa birthday mo ay blender,” Fedelin revealed.

“Blender na sa ibang bansa ko pa bibilhin, o-order-in ko pa, at napakamahal. Pero Ali, o-order-in ko ‘yun para sa ‘yo, kaso nga lang hindi ko mabibigay ngayon. Kaya ang ginawa ko muna ngayon, pinadalhan kita sa bahay mo ng niluto kong estofado.”

Fedelin also said Brillantes would always request for estofado whenever she visited the actor’s home.

“Ayan Ali. Tandang tanda ko kung bakit ito ‘yung niluto ko, kasi every time na pupunta ka rito sa bahay ito laging hiling mo sa papa ko na lutuin para sa ‘yo. Kaya naisip ko na paglutuan ka, nagpaturo ako sa papa ko nang sa ganon ay maibigay ko sa ‘yo. Kaya Ali pagpasensyahan mo muna. Alam ko magugustuhan mo ‘to,” Fedelin explained.

But the former PBB housemate saved one more gift for last -- his heart. He claimed that his heart only belongs to Brillantes.

“At ang pinakaregalo ko sa ‘yo ay ang aking heart. Ayun, Ali. Ang puso ko sa ‘yo lang, sabihin na natin, sa ‘yo lang ang puso ko Ali,” Fedelin said.

Brillantes had an early treat for her fans as she wowed her followers with photos from her daring goddess of beauty-theme pictorial.

