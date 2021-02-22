LOOK: Andrea Brillantes starts countdown to 18th birthday with artsy pictorial

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Andrea Brillantes has an early treat for her fans as she started counting the days to her 18th birthday on March 12.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Brillantes wowed her followers as she shared photos from her daring goddess of beauty-theme pictorial.

"Countdown for my 18th birthday begins: NOW," she wrote in the caption.



Before turning 18, Brillantes already fulfilled her dream of building a house for her family.

“You were my longest (10 years) and most difficult dream to come true,” she said in a post where she shared a photo of the new house.

“You have always been at the back of my mind since I was young pushing me to work harder. I’m so happy you made it this year with everything that happened.”

Currently, Brillantes is gearing up for the upcoming inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" with the other Gold Squad members Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” boasts a stellar cast that includes Eula Valdes, Sylvia Sanchez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

The new series is billed as the latest in ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories, in the same vein as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “Starla.”

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is set to release soon, and will be accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).



