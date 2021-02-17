Francine, Andrea share fears in ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’ teaser

Francine Diaz and Andrea Brillantes lead the cast of ABS-CBN’s upcoming inspirational series ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz, and their respective screen partners Seth Fedelin and Kyle Echarri, share personal fears and challenges in a new teaser of the ABS-CBN drama series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Released on Wednesday, the teaser only gives a glimpse of “The Gold Squad’s” statements about their struggles.

“Sa dinami-dami ng tao bakit kailangan ako, kami ng family ko ang makakaranas ng ganoon?” Diaz said.

Brillantes, meanwhile, had a tearful recollection, saying: “Gusto ko nang sumuko kasi nahihiya ako na baka hindi ako tanggapin… Iyak na ako nang iyak. ‘Kung mahal mo ko, magpakita ka naman, magparamdam ka naman, kasi ayoko na, e.’”

Echarri spoke of not being listened to, whiel Fedelin mentioned his “embarrassment” of showing his real self.

The teaser ended with a depiction of “Bro,” the spiritual figure who forms a significant part of the story of “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

An earlier teaser showed a glimpse of Brillantes as a blind teen looking for her mother, and Diaz as a rebellious daughter.

It also hinted at roles of other cast members, with screen veteran Eula Valdez as a spiritual healer who tries to help Brillantes’ character, and acclaimed actress Sylvia Sanchez as a mentally challenged street dweller.

The cast “Huwag Kang Mangamba” also includes Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is billed as the latest in ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories, in the same vein as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “Starla.”

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is scheduled for release “soon,” according to its latest teaser, and will be accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

