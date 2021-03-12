'You deserve the world': Seth Fedelin shares birthday wish for Andrea Brillantes

MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes is celebrating her 18th birthday on Friday, March 12, and her onscreen partner Seth Fedelin shared his short but sweet message for the actress.

"Wish you the grandest day yet because you deserve the world and more," Fedelin wrote.

On Instagram, Brillantes also posted snaps from her grand debut-themed photo shoot with Metro magazine.

Fedelin and Brillantes are set to mark their second anniversary as a love team this coming May.

Brillantes ,who starred in the 2013 series “Annaliza,” and Fedelin, a “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” housemate, is part of the Gold Squad with fellow "Kadenang Ginto" young stars Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri.

Currently, Brillantes and Fedelin are gearing up for the upcoming inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" with the other Gold Squad members.

