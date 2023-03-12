Still from the music video of ‘Yet to Come,’ the lead single off K-pop boy band BTS’ 2022 anthology album ‘Proof.’ YouTube screengrab

K-pop supergroup BTS has extended its own Guinness World Record (GWR) for being the most streamed male act on streaming giant Spotify.

In a recent report, the Guinness World Record said BTS' music has been streamed "a massive 31,960,000,000 times" as of March 3, nearly double the 16.3 billion streams when the seven-piece band last set the record in April 2021.

BTS' most streamed song on the platform is the 2020 hit single "Dynamite," which racked up 1.6 billion streams, according to Guinness. This is followed by "Butter" with 1.08 billion streams and "Boy With Luv" at 1.01 billion streams.

The boys are back with more records 💫



We've updated two record titles for BTS after they extended their dominance on @Spotify and at the Kids' Choice Awards 👏@BTS_twt / @bts_bighithttps://t.co/YIMhaU9Ocz — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 10, 2023

Outside of streaming, BTS also recently extended its record for being the music group with the most Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards blimps, Guinness said, noting that the act now has seven trophies from the awards show.

Debuting in 2013, BTS is widely considered South Korea's biggest-ever cultural phenomenon: selling out stadiums around the world and dominating the charts while raking in billions and building a global legion of fans.

Last year, the band announced that it would pause from group activities so its members could focus on their solo music, which would also coincide with their mandatory military service.

Fellow K-pop act Blackpink also recently bagged the Guinness record for being the most streamed female band on Spotify, overtaking British group Little Mix.

