‘Crucified’ by critics, Julia Barretto speaks up on facing judgment

Julia Barretto poses for a beach-themed pictorial for her 24th birthday. Instagram: @bjpascual

MANILA — “Crucified” by critics for her personal life, Julia Barretto has learned how to deal with judgment, or more accurately, assess whether it matters or not.

The actress opened up about being the target of “bashers” in the March 10 episode of “Musings” with photographer BJ Pascual, released in the latter’s YouTube channel.

The episode, which marked Barretto’s 24th birthday, showed glimpses of her pictorial with Pascual, as well as their exchange of views on a range of topics, including facing critics on social media.

“The older I’m getting, I’m slowly starting to realize how important it is to compartmentalize: what matters and what doesn’t matter,” Barretto said.

“Sometimes, when it’s the opinion of people who don’t have a significant role in your life, who really don’t matter to you, who you don’t even know, I’m never going to be affected by it. You don’t know me, I don’t know you, we can’t judge each other. It’s just not possible,” she explained.

The opinions that do matter for Barretto, she said, are those of “my family, my friends, people who are close to me, the ones who really know me.”

Barretto, who started acting at 6 years old and who comes from a clan of celebrities, said she has come to accept that “whether you do something good or bad, people will always have something to say.”

“So keep going, keep doing you. Wala, may masasabi, e. Kahit ang ganda na ng nagawa mo, meron pa rin silang masasabi. May taong ganoon, e,” she said.

Barretto, who in the past week has made headlines for her newly confirmed relationship with actor Gerald Anderson, rarely answers “bashers.” She does make an exception, however, when they “cross the line.”

She clarified, however, that she would always opt to respond with kindness. “I won’t pay back bad for bad,” she said. “I believe in paying back good sa bad. Fight a good fight of faith, ‘diba, sabi sa Bible.”

“I’m always hoping for the best for them everytime I reply. For you to be talking to me this way, you must be going through something. Kung at peace ka, masaya ka, you’ll not talk to anybody that way. I look at it na, maybe they’re not okay, maybe there’s something they want to improve or change in their life na hindi pa nababago,” she explained.

“I just don’t want to judge also, because I know what it’s like to be judged.”

