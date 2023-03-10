P-Pop girl group YARA inks record deal with Sony Music Entertainment, releases debut single “ADDA”. Handout

MANILA – P-pop group YARA have joined the roster of Sony Music Entertainment as they signed a record contract with the agency.

“Sony Music PH and YARA are a match made in heaven,” the all-women group shared.

“We were surprised that our vision and passion for music are the same. After everything that we’ve gone through, we are very happy that we finally found someone with whom we are confident to work with, especially with our music.”

YARA officially marked their debut as a recording artist with the release of new single “ADDA,” which means “Apat Dapat, Dapat Apat.”

The Pinoy girl group explained:, “The song is about YARA. The story of YARA. The song reflects why YARA works hard to strive beyond their limitations and reach for their dreams. YARA wants their audience to know their story, and draw strength from it to conquer their own fears, and learn from YARA’s experiences. YARA wants their listeners to take control of their own lives and dreams.”

Combining dance-pop vigor with hip-hop elements and K-Pop feistiness, YARA’s “ADDA” is written and composed by YARA’s Kim Natividad, and produced ﻿by one of SB19 and Pablo's frequent collaborators, Joshua Nase and Michael “Cursebox” Negapatan (Alex Bruce).

According to YARA, the empowering mood of the material aims to set the tone of what’s to come for their future releases.

“The dynamics of the song radiate confidence and empower our listeners,” the quartet revealed.

“Unison is also present in the song to highlight that behind showcasing our individual talents, the product of our teamwork sets us apart and makes us who we are. The progression of instrumental placements in the song relates to how our passion (to perform) intensifies throughout our journey amidst the unexpected challenges we’ve encountered along the way.”

YARA is a four-piece girl group composed of Gelou, Rocher, Christa, and Kim. They’re one of the newest P-Pop acts under Sony Music Entertainment, which includes SB19 and 4th Impact.