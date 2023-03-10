Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — P-pop boy group ALAMAT released the music video for its new single “Gayuma."

The music video featuring Mo, Alas, Taneo, Jao, Tomas and R-Ji of ALAMAT is now available on the group's official YouTube channel.

The sexy dance dance track articulates "the feeling of being attracted and infatuated at first sight, as if being enchanted using a love potion. The enchantment is musically felt especially in the post-chorus, the hook of which is sure to stay in one's head even in silence."

"Gayuma" is included in the group’s very first mini-album "Pasulong," which is now available on digital streaming platforms.

The track is composed by Aaron Joshua Mitchell, Joshua Alvarez and Brylle Jordan Uyam.



Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC