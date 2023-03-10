Kuh Ledesma to mark birthday with concert party

Kuh Ledesma. Handout

MANILA -- OPM veteran Kuh Ledesma is celebrating her birthday with a concert "KuhL Getaway Party" on Saturday, March 18, at Hacienda Isabella.

Her birthday concert comes on the heels of her Valentine concert last February 11 with daughter Isabella in the same venue.

Ledesma also just came back from her "3 Divas" show in the United States with Pops Fernandez and Jaya.

“It was the first time that Hacienda Isabella was open to the public after the pandemic and all our rooms were fully booked. I am grateful to all who came and braved the weekend traffic to watch our show and stay at Hacienda Isabella,” Ledesma said of her February concert.

Ledesma said the success of that event in Hacienda Isabella prompted her to celebrate her birthday with another open-air concert in her property.

"I usually mount 'KuhL' events on my birthday. The last one was in MOA Arena, a year before the pandemic. This time, it’s a 'KuhL Getaway Party' and since Hacienda Isabella is also where I live, it’s like I’m inviting you to my home on my birthday and sing songs for you,” Ledesma said.

Ledesma also shared that she is now in the process of putting up an indoor theatre in Hacienda Isabella where other artists can also hold shows.

“I see a lot of potential in Hacienda Isabella and since I stay here already, I have more time to conceptualize and build. Next month, it will be my daughter’s birthday concert on April 22 and she is now in the process of putting her show together… but this March 18, it’s my post-birthday 'Getaway Party,'” Ledesma said.

Joining Ledesma in her birthday concert are Ray-An Fuentes, Isabella, and some special guests.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC