Kuh Ledesma and Isabelle. Handout photo.

MANILA -- OPM icon Kuh Ledesma is set to hold a pre-Valentine concert with her daughter Isabella on February 11 at Hacienda Isabella in Tagaytay City.

Titled "Hello Love, a Valentine Getaway," the intimate event will also have special guests that they have yet to reveal.

"Valentine's Day is not only for lovers or romantic love. We will also share songs with different perspectives on love and life. I have gone through so much in relationships… The ups and downs have taught me good experiences and Godly wisdom. My heart is bursting with the desire to share," Ledesma said.

"It is also unique because it is unusual for concerts to be celebrated outdoors and almost in the place where we as artists reside. It is intimate because we are truly at home in Hacienda Isabella. Even the people assisting us are dear and close to us — the production people, the waiters, the housekeeping staff, and also our chef," she added.

Ledesma explained why they chose an intimate set-up:: "This Valentine's season, it will be a welcome respite to have a show far away from all the busy and frenetic city living."

"Hacienda Isabella’s homey and relaxed atmosphere and cool weather will [definitely] give the audience a different kind of Valentine's Day experience."

