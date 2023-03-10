Dennis Padilla greets Julia Barretto on her birthday

MANILA -- Comedian Dennis Padilla greeted his estranged daughter, actress Julia Barretto on her birthday.

In an Instagram post, Padilla tagged Barretto, turned 26 on Friday, as he uploaded a throwback photo of him carrying her when she was still a baby.

"Dearest Juy... A picture in my wallet for 26 years and counting... Hope to see you soon.. Happy birthday anak!! Love you - Papa," Padilla wrote.

Barretto is currently vacationing in Europe with boyfriend Gerald Anderson. Based on her Instagram Stories, after visiting France, she is now in Denmark.

Meanwhile, her mother Marjorie Barretto also greeted her daughter on her special day.

"You look beautiful and very happy Jul. And that makes my Mommy heart happy! Have the best birthday," Marjorie commented on Barretto's latest post.



Last September, Padilla aired his grievance against his daughter who said in an interview that she is not being ready yet to forgive her father for “so much pain over the years.”

