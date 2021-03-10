SB19’s 'What?' music video hits more than 1.1M views in less than 24 hours

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- P-pop group SB19’s music video of its comeback single, “What?”, is taking the internet by storm, raking over 1 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours since it was released.

As of writing, the music video of the song, which aims to inspire the fans to believe and take pride in themselves, has been viewed more than 1,100,000 times, just 19 hours since it premiered on the video-sharing platform.

“#SB19WhatMV1Million” and “STREAM SB19WHAT” were also part of the top 5 trending topics in the Philippines on Twitter.

According to SB19’s Facebook page, the newly-launched music video reached 500,000 views in just three hours after its upload.

Despite the postponement of its virtual launch event, the P-pop group still released on Tuesday the official music video of “What?”

In a press statement, the new single is a combination of rock, hip-hop, and EDM while its theme centered on “strength, resilience, and most importantly of raising one’s own flag -- one’s ‘W[h]at-awat.’”

Earlier, the group announced the postponement of the virtual launch event as members of the group were "recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19."

The group is composed of Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh.

