Launch of SB19's new single 'What?' postponed

MANILA -- The launch of Filipino pop group SB19's latest single "What?" has been postponed, the group announced on Monday night via a social media post.

The music launch was originally scheduled to be held on March 9, live streamed on SB19's official YT channel and FB page​.

In a statement, it revealed that members of the group was "recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19."

The statement added that the boys are "now in quarantine."

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. A new event date will be announced soon."



“The health and safety of our artist, staff, and production team is our priority and we are thankful for your support and understanding,” the group added.

The full statement follows:

