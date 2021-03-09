SB19 releases music video of comeback single “What?”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Despite the postponement of its virtual launch event, P-pop group SB19 still released on Tuesday the official music video of its first single this year, titled “What?”

The merchandise of the newly-released track will also be available as scheduled, according to the group's Facebook page.

SB19, as usual, trended on Twitter even before the release of the new music video. The group first revealed the title of its new song last February 25.

"SB19 TULOY ANG COMEBACK" topped the Twitter trending when the video premiered at 7 p.m. Trailing second was still related to the group, "#SB19WHATMVOutNow".

Earlier, the group announced the postponement of the virtual launch event as members of the group were "recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19."

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. A new event date will be announced soon. The health and safety of our artist, staff, and production team is our priority and we are thankful for your support and understanding,” the statement said.

The group is composed of Stell, Ken, Justin, Sejun, and Josh.

