LOOK: Karla Estrada reunites with her father

Karla Estrada reunites with her father. Estrada's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress and host Karla Estrada took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her reunion with her father.

Estrada released a collage of photos of her meetup with “Daddy Ford.” Also present at the reunion were some of the actress’ children.

“Reunited with my Dad once again! Welcome home Daddy Ford,” she said in the caption.

Estrada wrote about how much she missed her father, adding that his grandchildren were ecstatic to see him.

“Super na Miss natin ang isa’t isa lalo na ang mga apo mo na giliw na giliw sayo! We love you Dad , @raymondFord. See you again soon,” she added.

Last year, Estrada announced her return to school at the age of 47, sharing a photo of her at the Philippine Christian University while wearing an ID.

“And the journey begins,” she said in the post.

It was also in July 2022 when Estrada bade goodbye to morning show “Magandang Buhay” after being one of the main hosts for five years.



