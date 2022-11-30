Regine Velasquez and Karla Estrada, current and former hosts of ‘Magandang Buhay,’ share a cordial moment during a party. Instagram: @karlaestrada1121

MANILA — Former and current “Magandang Buhay” hosts Karla Estrada and Regine Velasquez were all-smiles and in fact shared a special moment as they crossed paths early this week, putting to end speculation about their ties.

Estrada and Velasquez were both guests at the birthday party of “It’s Showtime” co-host Ion Perez, whose partner Vice Ganda, is a common, long-time friend of the two.

On Instagram, Estrada shared a clip of her “dream-come-true” duet with Velasquez at the gathering. “Kahit isang kanta lang!” she wrote. “Karangalan at katuparan ng pangarap ko maka-duet ang aking idol! @reginevalcasid Thank you idol! Love you!”

Estrada also included selfies with Velasquez, both smiling and pulling faces.

The warm encounter put to rest speculation of a rift between the two, after Velasquez replaced Estrada as a regular host of the ABS-CBN morning talk show “Magandang Buhay.”

Estrada had been co-hosting the program with Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros for 6 years until early 2022, when she pursued a political career. Velasquez, who was a guest host for months during Estrada’s election bid, was officially introduced as a mainstay in August.

Estrada and Velasquez also happened to be high-profile supporters of opposing presidential candidates in the divisive elections, but even that didn’t prevent their cordial moment and soaring duet.

