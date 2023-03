MANILA -- Actor Gerald Anderson marked his 34th birthday with a basketball-themed photo shoot.

Anderson, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, also posted snaps from his trip to Paris, France with girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto.

"34!! I'm just getting started . Thank you for all the love," Anderson wrote on Instagram.

In her message for the actor's special day, Barretto described Anderson as her "partner in life."

Anderson and Barretto confirmed their relationship in 2021.

