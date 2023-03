Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson is celebrating his 34th birthday on March 7 with girlfriend Julia Barretto in Paris

In her most recent Instagram post, Barretto shared her birthday message for the actor as she uploaded their snaps in the City of Love.

"Happy birthday my love. My best friend and partner in life. I thank God for you everyday," she wrote.

Anderson and Barretto confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC