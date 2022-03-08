Rapper Andrew E interacts with presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during the latter’s UniTeam rally with his running mate Sara Duterte. Screenshot/Facebook: Bongbong Marcos

“Humanap Ka ng Panget” hitmaker Andrew E has endorsed presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte, performing Tuesday at the tandem’s latest campaign rally.

Taking the stage in Sta. Maria town, Bulacan, Andrew E voiced his support for the UniTeam ticket, and at one point had the attendees chanting along to refer to Marcos as the next president and Duterte the next vice president.

Andrew E’s performance preceded Duterte’s speech. Wearing green, Duterte’s political color, he introduced the Davao City mayor as: “Ang susunod na iluluklok natin bilang bise pangulo ng Pilipinas.”

In his Instagram post following the event, Andrew E had a similar caption for a clip showing him on stage with Duterte: “My vice president.”

The rapper is the latest showbiz personality to lend his voice to Marcos and Duterte’s election bid, after the likes of actress Toni Gonzaga, and music veterans Dulce and Randy Santiago, among others.

While most celebrities have opted to share their preferred candidates through social media, some have taken the extra step to speak or perform at campaign rallies.