How Korean actor Song Kang chooses projects

Korean actor Song Kang at the press conference for ‘Love Alarm’ Season 2, which premieres on Netflix on March 12. Screengrab

MANILA – Entertaining and meaningful. These are the qualities that South Korean actor Song Kang looks for in the material whenever he is offered an acting project.

“When I am considering different pieces, I try to find the ones that are entertaining, first of all, from the audience’s viewpoint and ones that are meaningful. Going forward, I would love to show you new and different sides of me,” Song said Monday at a press conference for the second season of his drama “Love Alarm.”

Song, who is 26, made his acting debut in 2017 with a supporting role in the drama “The Liar And His Lover.” He gained further popularity after landing a lead role in “Love Alarm.”

In fact, Song shared this his social media following grew “exponentially” after the release of “Love Alarm” on Netflix in 2019. He currently has 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

Based on a popular web toon of the same name, “Love Alarm” follows the love story of teenagers in a world where a mobile app alerts its users if someone within a 10-meter radius likes them.

Aside from “Love Alarm,” Song also starred in the apocalyptic horror series “Sweet Home,” which is also based on a web toon.

“It’s not that I try to work on things that are based on web toons… As I said before, I wanted to do something that is meaningful and entertaining, and I think because series that are based on web toons have been loved by a wide audience already, maybe that’s what connects me to those series,” Song said.

“Sweet Home” is also available on Netflix. Song’s drama this year, “Navillera,” is set for release on the service, leading to the actor being dubbed as the “Son of Netflix.”

Asked about how he feels of the title, Song said: “It just motivates me to do better, work harder and I really want to be someone deserving of the title ‘actor.’ So I constantly try to portray and express different emotions. That’s my focus.”

“Working with Netflix as an actor is an honor and a joy… I always have a great time. We make great memories together so I’m just happy to work with them,” he added.

The second season of “Love Alarm,” which also stars Kim So-hyun and Jung Ga-ram is scheduled for release on March 12.

