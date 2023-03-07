Photo from Star Magic

MANILA – As she nears her 10th year anniversary in showbiz, actress Belle Mariano sat down for the “Tatak Star Magic: Celebrity Conversations” to talk about her journey and plans with ABS-CBN.

On Tuesday, Mariano kicked off the interview series of Star Magic where she recalled how she began her career as a child star up to her goals and dreams she is still eyeing to achieve.

Talking with Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, the actress, half of the phenomenal love team DonBelle, revealed that she wants to play a “bida-kontrabida” role in the future.

“Bida-kontrabida. Gusto ko ma-try kasi paano kaya 'yun. Try natin, direk,” she told Dyogi, who jokingly doubted if she could be “maldita” given her angelic face.

But it would also be a big step for Mariano, who did not hesitate to admit that her goal is to secure an acting award.

Her path to stardom did not go smoothly, as Mariano had to attend over a hundred commercial auditions at a young age just to fulfill her dream of becoming a celebrity.

Fortunately, she got one after being tapped by a local milk brand in the country to be their endorser at the age of nine. That paved the way for Mariano to get into the entertainment scene – most notably on “Goin’ Bulilit.”

But after spending years in the now-defunct children gag show, the actress found it difficult to get her break in a loaded roster of celebrities of ABS-CBN.

And just like what she kept on saying since she starred in the hit series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, her patience paid off eventually.

Her long years of being on the sidelines readied her for fame when the hit series "He’s Into Her" broke records, and was quickly followed by a couple of films and tons of endorsements.

“Honestly, sa 10 years po na nandito po ako, ang dami rin pong maliliit na natututunan. But all-in-all patience po talaga. You have your own time to bloom. Just trust God, trust the management. Just really have your own time,” she explained.

And now that she is one of the top celebrities of Star Magic, Mariano said that she is enjoying her ride with the talent agency – a family she built for years.

“Just a family, family I’ve created all throughout the years that I've been here. 'Yung bond, 'yung mga natutunan ko. I always strive for excellence. As in, I’m just absorbing everything and just learning each and every day. It’s a dream come true for me,” she said when asked about her take on “Tatak Star Magic.”

“I know in the long run there are challenges. Madadapa ka nang madadapa. But if you’re down, there’s [nowhere] to go but up.”

"Tatak Star Magic: Celebrity Conversations" will release new episodes twice weekly, on Tuesday and Fridays.

Up next in the series is Mariano’s on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan (March 10) before Andrea Brillantes (March 14), and Robi Domingo (March 17).

Also sitting down for a conversation are Karina Bautsita (March 21), Aljon Mendoza (March 24), Gerald Anderson (March 28), and Erich Gonzales (March 31).

Glimpsed in the teaser of the series are several other Kapamilya stars: KD Estrada, BGYO, Melai Cantiveros, JM de Guzman, Jake Cuenca, Arjo Atayde, Kaori Oinuma, and Ria Atayde.

