MANILA – Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez recently celebrated their fourth year as a couple.

On Instagram, Salvador shared a few photos of how they marked the occasion with a romantic dinner.

“Four years and forever. ILY @rambonunez,” Salvador captioned her post before adding the heart emoji.

The two are reportedly getting married this year.

While they have yet to reveal when exactly they are tying the knot, Salvador hinted in October last year that that would be her last birthday celebration as a single woman.

Salvador and Nuñez announced their engagement in April 2022.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nunez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21. Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

It was in March 2019 when the actress confirmed that she got back together with her former boyfriend.