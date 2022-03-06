Screenshot from The Angel and Neil YouTube channel

MANILA — Angel Locsin's father, Angel Colmenares, shared his thoughts on his daughter's marriage with Neil Arce.

In a vlog posted on the couple's YouTube channel on Sunday, Colmenares said he was happy that his daughter was finally getting married when Arce told him about the proposal.

"Happy. First of all, I want you to be in good hands and nasa age ka na," he told Locsin.

Asked for advice on the secret to a happy marriage, Colmenares said: "Kailangan talaga to be happy in married life, take good care of each other day by day. Put Christ at the center of your life."

Colmenares, who recently turned 95, also gave the words "very satisfactory" to describe his life.

A former bronze medalist at the Asian Games, he also shared how he overcame his fears after going blind.

"When I got completely blind, so being an active person, being an athlete [‘di ko alam] anong gagawin ko, bulag ako. I was really desperate, bulag na ako, sumama ako sa mga nag-Bible study. Doon, ang unang-unang pinag-aralan namin na hindi ko makalimutan ay Ecclesiastes 12:13 na nakasabi na para makapunta tayo sa Heaven there are two things that we have to do, one is to believe in Christ and two is to obey His commandments," Colmenares said.

"So, ako naniwala riyan and because of that nag-change lifestyle ako, ang lahat ng bisyo, masamang ugali, and it gave me peace of mind. That’s how I overcame my problem," he added.

Colmenares also got candid with Locsin and Arce with a trivia question and answer round.

After delays brought about by the pandemic, actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin tied the knot with Neil Arce in a civil ceremony last August.

In the year they made their relationship public, Locsin said that falling in love with Arce has been the “best part” of her life.

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married on November 8, 2020 but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.