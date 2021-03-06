Blackpink’s Rosé announces title of her first solo track

Photo from @roses_are_rosie Instagram

The wait is almost over for Blinks, as Rosé of Blackpink finally released the title of her first single, “On The Ground.”

In an Instagram post, Rosé announced the development on the single, which will be out on March 12. This will be the first solo track from her debut album.

“My very first single, On The Ground is finally coming out on March 12th!!! To everyone who has been waiting patiently, thank you and I can’t wait for you guys to hear the song,” the Blackpink member revealed.

It was back in 2018 when YG Entertainment first announced that all the Blackpink girls will debut as solo acts.

Late last year, K-pop entertainment news site Soompi reported that Rosé and Lisa were preparing to debut as soloists.

In its report, Blackpink’s management confirmed that the 2 members of the 4-piece act “are preparing for their solo debuts.”

In January 2021, Rosé performed “Gone” as a glimpse of her much-anticipated solo album – at Blackpink’s online concert The Show.

