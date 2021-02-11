Fans can rewatch Blackpink's concert on Valentine's Day

A scene from 'The Show.' Handout

MANILA - It looks like Blinks are going to celebrate Valentine's Day with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose.

On Thursday, Globe announced through a statement that the girl group’s most recent digital concert dubbed “The Show” will have several reruns on February 14.

Two weeks after it premiered, “The Show” will be available on Blackpink’s YouTube channel anew for their fans with membership access. The digital concert is scheduled to stream this coming Sunday at 2 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Manila time).

"Globe continues to provide its customers with a unique and reinvented experience through world-class partnerships -- such as the one with Blackpink,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe's chief commercial officer.

The livestream concert is part of Globe and Blackpink’s partnership under the telco’s newest campaign, Reinvent Your World.

In one of the more tender moments of the concert, a throwback clip was shown, presenting the girls in an empty arena as they looked back at their first concert.

“The concert was one of our big dreams. I was highly excited and I had high expectations. I think it was a very precious moment,” said Rose. “It was a tour that clearly showed us the relationship between Blackpink and Blinks.”



The girls also addressed their fans in the video, expressing how much they miss performing in front of them and feeling their love through cheers and waves of lightsticks.

“It’s been a while since we’ve met, so I hope we can all have fun,” added Lisa.

“The Show” was originally slated to steam last December but it was moved to January to comply with the South Korean government’s stricter regulations against COVID-19 as the country continued to experience a spike in cases.

Related video: