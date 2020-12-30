Blackpink’s Rosé, Lisa reportedly preparing for solo debuts

Blackpink members Rosé and Lisa are currently preparing to debut as soloists. Instagram: @roses_are_rosie/ @lalalalisa_m

Blackpink members Rosé and Lisa are preparing to debut as soloists, K-pop entertainment news site Soompi reported on Wednesday.

In the report, Blackpink’s management, YG Entertainment, confirmed that the 2 members of the 4-piece act “are preparing for their solo debuts.”

“Currently, they are getting ready to film their music videos,” YG said in a statement translated in the Soompi article.

The agency, however, did not disclose the release date for the solo songs.

YG added that member Jisoo “is busy shooting” for an upcoming television series, according to the Soompi report.

Jisoo is set to star in the drama “Snowdrop,” opposite heartthrob Jung Hae-in.

In 2018, Blackpink’s Jennie made her solo debut with the single “Solo.”

Blackpink is also preparing for their online concert, which will be held on January 31, 2021.

Blackpink was named the biggest music act in the world this year in Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings list.

