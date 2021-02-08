Blackpink go solo: Which member is releasing what, when

Blackpink held its online concert, ‘The Show,’ last January 31, 2021. Twitter: @BLACKPINK

Blackpink are in your area once again – this time with recent online concert The Show. But why was this event so highly anticipated? Since YG Entertainment announced back in 2018 that all the Blackpink girls would eventually debut as solo acts, it’s been a long wait for the rest of the group to get in line behind fast starter Jennie and make a success of their own solo projects. Finally, the live-stream heralded a big step in the right direction: read on to find out more about Rosé’s solo debut at the concert – and whose big solo moment is coming next.

Rosé’s solo debut hints at what’s to come

At the end of January, Rosé performed Gone – one of the songs from her much-anticipated solo album – at Blackpink’s online concert The Show. YG Entertainment also disclosed that Rosé had “completed all filming for her solo album title track’s music video in mid-January”, hinting that the music video was a large-scale production with an unprecedented budget and “surely different from Blackpink’s usual musical style.” It seems we have a lot to look forward to.

Her short teaser video has already set the internet aflame with a staggering 30 million views, and showed Rosé singing pensively over a romantic guitar melody. For her full album reveal, we’ll have to wait a little longer.

Next up? Lisa’s solo debut

YG Entertainment confirmed at the end of last year that the band’s richest member Lisa would be next to make her solo debut alongside Rosé, so tongues are wagging about what Blackpink’s rapper might bring to the table.

While nothing has been confirmed, we can probably speculate that anything Lisa produces will include her signature slaying dance moves – ones that she’s been showing us via solo performances during Blackpink’s concerts and on her YouTube channel. Her LiliFilm channel (derived from Lisa’s nickname ‘Lili’) features a series of dance videos that Lisa collaborated with different artists on.

The most recent one was uploaded on July 10 last year, and sees her dancing to the song City Girls by Chris Brown and Young Thug, choreographed by Cheshir Ha. In February last year, she also performed solo for the Fukuoka Paypay Dome tour, dancing energetically to Good Thing and Señorita.

Jisoo will debut her new drama, Snowdrop, first

Jisoo’s solo debut will take a while longer to materialise, but we’ll get to see her on our screens before then in the JTBC K-drama Snowdrop, which should see its first episode air in late spring. Written and directed by the team behind highly acclaimed production Sky Castle, Snowdrop is a love story set in 1980s Seoul, and will mark the first time Jisoo has played a lead in a K-drama. She’ll partner with Jung Hae-in of Something in the Rain and One Spring Night fame.

Fun fact: When Jisoo was on the set of the new show, Rosé sweetly sent along a stylish coffee truck in support of her bandmate and as a treat for the cast and crew.

Let’s not forget Jennie’s record-breaking solo

The frenzied response to Rosé’s solo album sneak peak already hints at big success. As much as we love them as a group, Jennie’s first solo project back in 2018 proved that the Blackpink girls could be as strong on their own as they were together: and you only need to look at Jennie’s chart-breaking performance with Solo to see just how strong.

Solo also made Jennie the first female K-pop solo artist to top the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart and to reach the top 10 of iTunes’ top songs in the US. The song is still much loved: Jennie recently became the first Korean solo female artist to have a music video with 600 million views on YouTube.