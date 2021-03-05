Gerald Anderson denies he 'ghosted' Bea Alonzo

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor Gerald Anderson has denied accusations that he "ghosted" his then-girlfriend Bea Alonzo almost two years since their controversial breakup in 2019.

In a one-on-one interview with host Boy Abunda released Friday, Anderson finally broke his silence on what happened with his relationship with Alonzo.

"Wala po akong ghinost," Anderson told Abunda.

The actor also hinted of being in a toxic relationship for months.

"Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa 'kin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner and then nag-decide ako na mag-walkout and 'di magpapakita kahit kailan. 'Yun ba ang definition or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic -- not saying na siya 'yung toxic, ako 'yung toxic -- but being together we were very toxic, and hindi nirerespeto 'yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap after months and months and months and months and months of being on the rocks at medyo away? I mean 'yun lang," Anderson said.

"I'm just gonna leave it at that," he quipped.

When asked if there was a formal breakup between them, Anderson said he could still remember it but he did not openly talked about it before as he was not keen on putting anyone in a bad light.

"I can remember that moment...I just don't have the guts to put someone in a bad light because gusto ko linisin ang image ko or 'yung side ko," he said.

"Nasaktan [ako]. [Pero] wala na po kong magagawa, Tito Boy. Hindi rin ako 'yung tipo ng tao na kahit ang daming nagsasabi na 'di magsalita ka,' I couldn't look at myself in a mirror kapag nagkwento pa ko about my relationship, kung paano kami naghiwalay o 'di naghiwalay," Anderson added.

In the same interview, Anderson also admitted he is happy with actress Julia Barretto, who has been dragged as one of the reasons of his breakup with Alonzo.

Anderson also said he chose to remain quiet when the issue became a hot topic, especially on social media, explaining that he did not want to use other people just to clear his name.

"I will never throw someone under the bus para lang linisin 'yung [pangalan ko]...lalo na 'yung tao na I have intimate moments with, I had happy moments with. Lalo na itong last, ang pangit. Ang lala," he said.

