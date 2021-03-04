LOOK: Rachelle Ann Go's maternity shoot

Theater actress Rachelle Ann Go expressed her excitement over the arrival of her first child with husband, Martin Spies.

On Instagram, Go shared photos from her maternity shoot taken by Nice Print Photography in London.

In the caption, she said they are excited to be parents as she thanked their family and friends for their support and guidance.

"I’m not sure if I feel the nerves yet. We know it’s not going to be easy but all I know is everything will be perfectly fine. God is with us. We are also grateful for supportive family & friends around who have given us tons of advice. Any soon to be parents out there? How are you feeling?" Go wrote in the caption.

It was in November last year when Go revealed via a vlog post that she is pregnant. The video also documented their excited reaction to the news when they first found out last August.

Go and Spies got married in April 2018.

