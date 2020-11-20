Rachelle Ann Go reveals she's pregnant with first child

Rachelle Ann Go released a vlog Friday which documented their excited reaction when they first found out she was pregnant.

MANILA — Rachelle Ann Go is expecting her first child with husband Martin Spies.

Go debuted her baby bump in a vlog post Friday.

“No more hiding secrets,” she said as the description for the video, which featured a clip of her and Spies lovingly revealing her pregnant tummy. You can check it out below:

The video also documented their excited reaction to the news, when they first found out last August.

“We are so grateful for this new season, this new blessing. Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it —I’m going to be a mama!” Go said.

The couple also teased that they already know the gender of their baby, but they are saving that reveal for a later date.

Go and Spies got married in April 2018.

Their new video came a month after they took their fans for a trip down memory lane and shared their engagement story.