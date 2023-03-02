MANILA -- Actor Jerald Napoles turned 40 on Thursday, March 2, and Kim Molina took to social media to share her birthday message for her long-time boyfriend.

"Today I celebrate your existence, with this particular moment when we prayed, danced to 'Three Little Birds' and through the universe we manifest. A simple thank you is an understatement, for how much I appreciate every little thing you do," Molina wrote.

"God is so good, he blessed me with the man of my dreams. He blessed me with my main core. He gave me you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. I love you," she added.

Meanwhile, Napoles marked his special day with a photo shoot with photographer Jb de Leon.

Napoles and Molina are set to celebrate their 8th anniversary this July.

Molina and Napoles were friends before they became a couple. Their relationship started during the musical "Rak of Aegis."



They worked anew in the film "Girlfriend Na Pwede Na" which was released in cinemas last January.

