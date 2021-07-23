LOOK: Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles mark 7th year with underwater shoot

MANILA -- Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles marked their seventh anniversary as a couple on Thursday.

On Instagram, the celebrity sweethearts uploaded their underwater photos as they greeted each other on their special day.

"With you next to me, I am no longer afraid. To more oceans to explore and dreams to achieve together," Molina wrote.

"Picture 1 : That’s us, in our solitary world without the burden of solitude. Seeking freedom underneath and floating with dreams above. Limitless, but not reckless," Napoles wrote in his post.

"Picture 2 : That’s us, never a dull moment. Ridiculous but never stupid. We can’t figure out our own selves, but knowing each other makes us realize our worth and where we are heading. We will never be against all odds. We are the odds. I might not bet on myself. but I’m sure I’m winning with you. With us. HAPPY 7th ANNIVERSARY #KimJe Exciting times ahead of us." Napoles wrote.

Molina and Napoles were friends before they became a couple. Their relationship started during the musical "Rak of Aegis."

The two will star in the upcoming film "Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending," which will be streaming worldwide on August 13.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC