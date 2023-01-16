Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles paired anew in 'Girlfriend Na Pwede Na'

MANILA -- Eight years of being together had its ups and downs for reel and real-life couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles. Repeatedly, they had misunderstandings and parted ways a number of times.

This pandemic, the couple decided to live together and found themselves getting closer to each other.

“The pandemic was hard for us, but at the same time, it brought us together and made us stronger,” Molina explained. “We discovered, Jerald and I are the same. I’m his male version, he is my female version.

“We never expected it, but we like the same things. We have the same goals.”

They clashed all the time. They fought. Yet, they always found themselves going back to one another. That always helped them in patching things up.

“We have this thing every night before we go to sleep,” Molina shared. “We always talked about the things we are grateful for that particular day.

“Kahit masakit ang ulo namin, everything got turned around after we talked. We always see the light in every darkness we went through that day.

“I’m blessed to have a partner who is very intelligent and who can make me understand and balance my life. It’s so easy to work with him because he’s very professional. He balances his moods.

“Yung process namin sa theater, ginagawa namin whenever we make a movie. We analyze the script together, we do scene work together. We started as co-actors. Nag-spill over na rin na mag-jowa kami.”

Napoles acknowledged Molina complements him. “Kapag nakikita ko na naiinis ako, nai-imagine ko naiinis ako sa sarili ko. Pareho nga kami ni Kim. So dahil doon, nagiging aware ako.

“Kapag nakita mo ‘yung ugali mo sa ibang tao na ayaw mo, nagiging aware ka kung ano ang tama o mali. Very thankful ako dahil nakita ko ‘yung mga ways na ayaw ko kay Kim na pwede ko din baguhin.”

Molina commended Napoles for being clean and neat as her housemate. “Ako kasi, masinop lang kapag corner ko, pero sa buong bahay, kailangan ko ng tulong from another person. Hindi ko kayang akong mag-isa lang.”

Napoles, who grew up in Tondo, admitted both his grandparents taught him to be neat and tidy in their house.

“May pagka-obsessive-compulsive ang lola ko, pero maliit lang ang house namin. Kapag hindi kami masinop at malinis, kita mo agad na magulo ang bahay.”

Molina and Napoles debuted as a trending box-office tandem screen pair in Darryl Yap’s “Jowable” (2019), followed by Yap’s “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam” (2021).

They were later seen in Irene Villamor’s “Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending” also in 2021.

The romantic comedy “Girlfriend Na Pwede Na,” is the couple’s fourth screen team-up and the first salvo of Viva Films for 2023.

The feel-good film is helmed by seasoned screenwriter and filmmaker Benedict Mique, who was nominated for his 2018 Gawad Urian film, “ML (Martial Law).”

“Girlfriend Na Pwede Na” reunites Molina with Mique, who previously directed her in “Momol Nights” (2019).

“I’m happy to be reunited with Direk Benedict because he listens to suggestions so the film will be better,” said Molina.



Joining Molina and Napoles in “Girlfriend Na Pwede Na” is young film hottie Gab Lagman as Molina’s boyfriend who dumps her. Napoles acts as her boyfriend for hire.

