“The Broken Marriage Vow” marked its mid-season Tuesday with a pivotal episode that finally put the affair in full view of the scorned wife.

In the episode titled “Fooled,” Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) confirmed her worst fear — her husband David (Zanjoe Marudo) and his mistress Lexy (Sue Ramirez) have rekindled their romance.

Jill had initially decided to move on from David’s infidelity, after finding out he and Lexy were no longer together — at least for a time — and despite David never once admitting the affair.

However, no less than Lexy’s oblivious mother, Natalia (Rachel Alejandro), clued in Jill on the reconciliation when she mentioned Lexy’s involvement in a business project David is handling.

Storming David’s office, Jill confronted her husband’s secretary Grace (Empress Schuck), whom she has long suspected to be conniving with David to keep the affair a secret.

Grace eventually yielded, informing Jill of the new “system” David and Lexy have devised to meet — not in the office, but inside the latter’s car near the building.

Approaching the vehicle, Jill was faced with the harsh truth: David and Lexy were indeed back together, with no less than a kiss confirming her suspicion.

The climactic scene came as “The Broken Marriage Vow” transitioned to the second half of its season, where Jill finally sets out to expose David and Lexy’s affair, end her marriage with David, and take sole custody of their son Gio (Zaijian Jaranilla).

