MANILA — Marking the vengeful turn of its lead character portrayed by Jodi Sta. Maria, “The Broken Marriage Vow” debuted Tuesday its new poster, featuring the main cast.

Designed by Justin Besana, the new poster continues the original’s concept of glass shards and blood symbolizing the shattered marriage of Jill and David (Zanjoe Marudo).

This time, however, the drop of blood is seen falling from Jill’s eye.

The main characters — Jill, David, Gio (Zaijian Jaranilla), and Lexy (Sue Ramirez) — are shown in separate glass fragments, hinting at the forthcoming conflict.

“Tapos na ang pagtitiis. Tapos na ang lokohan. Tapos na ang drama. Let the gigil continue and the gantihan begin!” producer Dreamscape Entertainment teased.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The poster’s release marks the mid-season transition of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” where Jill finally resolves to expose David and Lexy’s affair, end her marriage with David, and take sole custody of their son Gio.

As seen in recent episodes, Jill initially decided to move on from David’s infidelity, after confirming he and Lexy were no longer together, and despite David never once admitting the affair.

However, she discovers they have rekindled their romance, setting off her vengeful plans.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.