LOOK: Janella's baby Jude meets his lolo Juan Miguel Salvador

MANILA -- Veteran band vocalist Juan Miguel Salvador finally met his grandson, Jude Trevor, the first child of his daughter Janella Salvador with boyfriend Markus Paterson.

Photo of their meeting was uploaded in the personal Instagram page of baby Jude.

"Finally met my Toto the other day. Do we look alike?" the caption read.

The young celebrity couple introduced their son to the public just last January 5, confirming months-long speculation surrounding their abrupt exit from showbiz.

Baby Jude was born in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

Salvador and Paterson eeturned to the Philippines with their baby in February, after months of staying in the United Kingdom.

The couple flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before Salvador gave birth to their son.