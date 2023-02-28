South Korean actor Song Kang. Photo: Instagram/@songkang_b

Since his rise in popularity through the 2019 romance series "Love Alarm," South Korean actor Song Kang continues to win the hearts of K-drama fans with his small screen endeavors, with varying genres that have allowed him to showcase his acting chops.

Song debuted with a supporting role in the 2017 TV drama "The Liar and His Lover," but gained further recognition after landing a lead role in the Netflix original "Love Alarm."

In 2021, Song said in a press conference that his social media following grew "exponentially" after the first season of "Love Alarm." Currently, he has 15.2 million Instagram followers.

The 28-year old has also been dubbed the "Son of Netflix," having been cast as the lead in two of the streaming giant's original shows and with his other dramas made available on the platform.

Filipino fans now have the chance to see the heartthrob out of their screens as Song is set to hold a "fun" meet at the Araneta Coliseum on March 5, organized by a local skincare brand that the actor endorses.

Ahead of the event, below is a list of Song's shows for us to look back on (and maybe even watch, if you haven't).

Love Alarm

The two-part "Love Alarm" follows a high school girl who lives in a world greatly influenced by an app that alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them. In the series, Song plays Hwang Sun-oh, a popular student from a rich but uncaring family who falls for the protagonist, portrayed by Kim So-hyun.

Sweet Home

Based on a webtoon of the same title, the apocalyptic horror "Sweet Home" follows a troubled teenager and his apartment neighbors as they try to survive a world where humans turn into savage monsters. Song plays the main character Cha Hyun-su, who becomes both a threat to and the only hope of his neighbors after he merges with the monster inside of him.

Navillera

The heartwarming "Navillera" follows a 70-year-old retiree who decides to pursue his dream of learning ballet with the help of a struggling young ballerino, played by Song.

Nevertheless

In "Nevertheless," two college students who are both skeptical towards love find themselves attracted to each other. Song takes on the role of the flirtatious art student Park Jae-eon, who enters a friends-with-benefits relationship with a love-cynic classmate (Han So-hee), but later starts developing feelings for her.

Forecasting Love and Weather

An office romance series that follows the lives of people working at the Korea Meteorological Administration, "Forecasting Love and Weather" sees Lee Si-woo play Lee Si-woo, a free-spirited forecaster who dates his boss (Park Min-young).

