MANILA – South Korean actor Song Kang is set to visit the Philippines in March for a "fun" meeting as the ambassador of a skincare brand.

Wilbros Live Facebook page announced Saturday that Song will be holding a meet-and-greet with his Filipino fans at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 5.

The actor was known for his roles in many Netflix series including “Forecasting Love and Weather” in 2022, “Nevertheless” in 2021, and “Love Alarm” in 2019 to 2021.

In an interview in 2021, Song, dubbed as “son of Netflix”, revealed that he only considered projects that are entertaining and meaningful.

“When I am considering different pieces, I try to find the ones that are entertaining, first of all, from the audience’s viewpoint and ones that are meaningful. Going forward, I would love to show you new and different sides of me,” Song said at a press conference for the second season of “Love Alarm.”

Song, 26, made his acting debut in 2017 with a supporting role in the drama “The Liar And His Lover.”

He also starred in the apocalyptic horror series “Sweet Home,” which is based on a web toon.



